Russia Restores Counterterror Cooperation With West, Including US- Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

Over the past few years, Russia has restored mechanisms for counterterror cooperation with many Western nations, including the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Over the past few years, Russia has restored mechanisms for counterterror cooperation with many Western nations, including the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the past couple of years, we have restored mechanisms for counterterror cooperation with many Western countries, including key players in the global terror fight, such as the US," Syromolotov said.

"The dialogue with Washington on the matter was restored back in December 2018, at the order of the two countries' leaderships," the official recalled.

Syromolotov expressed hope for holding a personal meeting with Stephen Biegun, appointed as US deputy secretary of state in December after serving as a special representative for North Korea.

"I hope to meet my new counterpart in this format, Stephen Biegun, when the restrictions related to the spreading of the coronavirus infection are lifted," Syromolotov said.

