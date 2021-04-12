Russia Restricts Air Traffic With Turkey From April 15 to June 1 - Official

The Russian COVID-19 Response Center has made a decision to suspend air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Russian COVID-19 Response Center has made a decision to suspend air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"We have made a decision to restrict regular and charter flights from Russian international airports to the airports of Turkey and in the opposite direction from April 15 this year to June 1 this year," Golikova said during a briefing, adding that there will be only two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul.

The official also said that tour operators were advised to suspend the sale of tour packages to Turkey.

In addition, Golikova said that Turkey has the highest COVID-19 infection rate among countries that have air traffic with Russia.

Meanwhile, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's Rostpotrebnadzor consumer rights protection watchdog, said during the briefing that most coronavirus-positive Russians that are returning from abroad are arriving from Turkey.

Russia's COVID-19 response center also made a decision to suspend air traffic with Tanzania from April 15 to June 1, Golikova added.

"Based on the analysis of epidemiological data, we decided to suspend air traffic with Tanzania from April 15 to June 1, 2021," Golikova said.