Russia Restricts Air Traffic With Turkey, Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia will from April 15 to June 1 again restrict air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania.

The decision was made by the coronavirus response center amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova has said Turkey has the highest coronavirus incidence rates among countries with which Russia has air traffic. Most of the Russians infected abroad come from that country.

In addition, Russians bring from there various mutated strains of the coronavirus. More than 10,000 coronavirus samples have been tested in Russia, of which 193 mutated strains have been identified, and these are mainly imports from Turkey and Tanzania.

