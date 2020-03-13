UrduPoint.com
Russia Restricts Air Travel With EU, Switzerland, Norway Due To COVID-19 -Health Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia is set to temporarily restrict flights to European Union member states, Switzerland and Norway from Monday on, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"In order to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia, the operational headquarters decided to temporarily limit commercial air travel from 00:00 a.m.

on March 16, 2020 Moscow time [21:00 GMT March 15]: from the Russian territory to and from the territory of the European Union member states," the center said.

Nonetheless, Russia will maintain air travel to the capitals of the EU member states and charter flights intended for bringing Russian citizens or foreigners home.

Similar measures would be introduced in regard to flights to Switzerland and Norway ” only flights to and from Geneva and Oslo would be maintained, as well as charter flights.

