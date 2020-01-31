Russia Restricts Entry of Chinese Citizens Through Border with Mongolia

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian authorities have banned the entry of Chinese nationals to the country via the Russia-Mongolia border amid coronavirus-related risks, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"Based on the information provided by our border service, we restrict the Chinese citizens from crossing the Mongolian border with the Russian Federation," Golikova told reporters.