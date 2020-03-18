Russia Restricts Entry Via Checkpoints in 2 Regions Over COVID-19 - Border Authority

Russia is limiting the entry of foreign citizens through crossing points in Kurgan and Tyumen Regions until May 1, 2020, to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, the border office of the FSB Border Guard Service for Kurgan and Tyumen Regions said on Wednesday

"In order to safeguard the country, protect the population's health and prevent the new coronavirus infection from spreading across the Russian territory, as well as in accordance with the Russian government's decree, starting 0:00 on March 18 [19:00 GMT, on March 17] until 00:00 on May 1 [19:00 GMT, on April 30] the entry of foreign citizens or persons without citizenship through the Russian border checkpoints, set in the territory of Kurgan and Tyumen Regions, will be temporarily restricted," the office said in a statement.

Exceptions will be made for the personnel of diplomatic missions and consulates, international organizations, their family members, members of official delegations, as well as crews of international flights and vessels, and international drivers.

Russian citizens can return home unrestricted, according to the border service.