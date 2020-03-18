UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Restricts Entry Via Checkpoints In 2 Regions Over COVID-19 - Border Authority

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Russia Restricts Entry Via Checkpoints in 2 Regions Over COVID-19 - Border Authority

Russia is limiting the entry of foreign citizens through crossing points in Kurgan and Tyumen Regions until May 1, 2020, to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, the border office of the FSB Border Guard Service for Kurgan and Tyumen Regions said on Wednesday

CHELYABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia is limiting the entry of foreign citizens through crossing points in Kurgan and Tyumen Regions until May 1, 2020, to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, the border office of the FSB Border Guard Service for Kurgan and Tyumen Regions said on Wednesday.

"In order to safeguard the country, protect the population's health and prevent the new coronavirus infection from spreading across the Russian territory, as well as in accordance with the Russian government's decree, starting 0:00 on March 18 [19:00 GMT, on March 17] until 00:00 on May 1 [19:00 GMT, on April 30] the entry of foreign citizens or persons without citizenship through the Russian border checkpoints, set in the territory of Kurgan and Tyumen Regions, will be temporarily restricted," the office said in a statement.

Exceptions will be made for the personnel of diplomatic missions and consulates, international organizations, their family members, members of official delegations, as well as crews of international flights and vessels, and international drivers.

Russian citizens can return home unrestricted, according to the border service.

Related Topics

Russia Kurgan Tyumen March April May Border Citizenship 2020 Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

26 minutes ago

Airlift SuspenAirlift Suspends Operations amid Cor ..

34 minutes ago

CDA to initiate rehabilitation of road infrastruct ..

4 minutes ago

KP Police move summary to revamp Special Branch, e ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-Iran border closed for next 24 days against s ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs Provincial Apex Commi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.