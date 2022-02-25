Russia Restricts Use of Airspace for UK Aircraft, Including Transit Flights - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Moscow has imposed a restriction on using the Russian airspace for planes associated with the United Kingdom or registered there, including transit flights, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Friday.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London banned operations of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the UK over the military operation in Ukraine.

"On February 25, 2022, starting 11:00 a.m.

Moscow time (08:00 GMT), the use of Russian airspace has been restricted for flights of aircraft owned, leased, or operated by a person associated with the UK or registered in the UK, to destinations in Russia, including transit flights through the airspace of Russia," Rosaviatsia said.

The measure was taken in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement between the countries as a response to "unfriendly decisions" of London regarding flights operated by Russian aircraft, the agency added.