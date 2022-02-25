UrduPoint.com

Russia Restricts Use Of Airspace For UK Aircraft, Including Transit Flights - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russia Restricts Use of Airspace for UK Aircraft, Including Transit Flights - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Moscow has imposed a restriction on using the Russian airspace for planes associated with the United Kingdom or registered there, including transit flights, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Friday.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London banned operations of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the UK over the military operation in Ukraine.

"On February 25, 2022, starting 11:00 a.m.

Moscow time (08:00 GMT), the use of Russian airspace has been restricted for flights of aircraft owned, leased, or operated by a person associated with the UK or registered in the UK, to destinations in Russia, including transit flights through the airspace of Russia," Rosaviatsia said.

The measure was taken in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement between the countries as a response to "unfriendly decisions" of London regarding flights operated by Russian aircraft, the agency added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia London United Kingdom February Agreement

Recent Stories

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

40 minutes ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

1 hour ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

1 hour ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

1 hour ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

1 hour ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>