Russia Resumes Air Traffic With Greece, Singapore From February 8 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia resumes flights with Greece and Singapore from February 8, the frequency of such flights has also been determined, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters on Thursday after a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

"Based on the results of the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, the response decided to resume on a reciprocal basis international flights with Greece (Moscow-Athens, two flights a week) and Singapore (Moscow-Singapore, three flights a week) from February 8, 2021," the statement says.