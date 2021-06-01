UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Air Travel With Britain, Other Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:23 PM

Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

Russia has announced the resumption of air travel with Britain and a number of other countries which had been suspended due to coronavirus restrictions

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Russia has announced the resumption of air travel with Britain and a number of other countries which had been suspended due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, a decision has been taken to resume regular air travel between Moscow and London from June 2," Russian health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Russia will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Croatia, Mauritius, and Morocco from June 10, it said.

Flights to Turkey, a major tourist destination for Russians, will remain suspended until at least June 21.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.

as/mm/kjl

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey London Luxembourg Austria United Kingdom Croatia Lebanon Mauritius Morocco Hungary June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s 250MW hydroelectric power plant work prog ..

10 minutes ago

SEHA&#039;s smoking cessation programme helps over ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand joins Artemis Accords to cooperate wit ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's dream to overthrow Punjab govt to rem ..

2 minutes ago

East China's Jiangsu reports human infection of H1 ..

2 minutes ago

Xi stresses improving China's international commun ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.