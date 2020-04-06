UrduPoint.com
Russia Resumes Evacuation Flights To Repatriate Citizens Abroad - Official News Portal

Mon 06th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia has resumed evacuation flights to repatriate citizens that are currently based in foreign countries amid the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, and two flights from Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, and Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, will be completed on Monday, according to a government statement published on the country's official COVID-19 news portal.

According to the statement, two flights will be conducted on Monday, one from Bishkek to Yekaterinburg, and the second from Dhaka to Nizhny Novgorod.

Further information on future flights will be reported by the government in due course.

