UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Export Of Artificial Lung Ventilators - Trade Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia Resumes Export of Artificial Lung Ventilators - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia has resumed the export of artificial lung ventilators following an earlier ban on medical products export, introduced in the period of active spreading of the coronavirus, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We have started delivering protective suits to Turkmenistan, we are getting ready for tenders in Brazil. Persian Gulf countries are buying sanitizers and disinfecting agents. We have resumed the export of artificial lung ventilators," Manturov said at talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Brazil Turkmenistan Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

1 minute ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

23 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

29 minutes ago

PM orders countrywide crackdown against wheat hoar ..

34 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles drop for third str ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.