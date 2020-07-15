Russia Resumes Export of Artificial Lung Ventilators - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia has resumed the export of artificial lung ventilators following an earlier ban on medical products export, introduced in the period of active spreading of the coronavirus, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We have started delivering protective suits to Turkmenistan, we are getting ready for tenders in Brazil. Persian Gulf countries are buying sanitizers and disinfecting agents. We have resumed the export of artificial lung ventilators," Manturov said at talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.