Russia Resumes Flights to Malta, Iceland, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia on Tuesday is resuming flights, interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

The flights are resumed on a reciprocal basis.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020.

The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August 2020, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries.