UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Flights To Malta, Iceland, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Russia Resumes Flights to Malta, Iceland, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia on Tuesday is resuming flights, interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

The flights are resumed on a reciprocal basis.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020.

The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August 2020, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Iceland Portugal Saudi Arabia Malta Mexico March August 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

9 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

10 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

10 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.