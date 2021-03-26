Russia Resumes Flights With 6 Countries, Including Germany and Syria, From April 1

Russia resumes flights with Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia resumes flights with Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova held a meeting of the operational headquarters.

"Based on the results of the discussion, taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries and in agreement with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, it was decided to resume, on a reciprocal basis, from April 1, 2021, regular international flights with Venezuela (Moscow, Caracas twice a week), Syria (Moscow, Damascus once a week), Tajikistan (Moscow, Dushanbe once a week), Uzbekistan (Moscow, Tashkent once a week) and Sri Lanka (Moscow, Colombo once a week)," the statement says says.

Also, from April 1, in agreement with the German aviation authorities, regular air traffic will be resumed on the mutual routes Frankfurt-am-Main Moscow Frankfurt-am-Main five times a week, Frankfurt-am-MainSt.

Petersburg Frankfurt-am-Main three times a week, Moscow Berlin Moscow five times a week and Moscow Frankfurt-am-Main Moscow three times a week.

Russia will also increase the number of regular flights with Cuba, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt and the UAE from April 1, the response center told reporters.

"A decision was made to increase the number of regular flights from April 1 to Cuba (up to seven flights a week on Moscow Varadero route) and Belarus (one flight per week on Kaliningrad Minsk route and one flight per week on a reciprocal basis from international airports in Russia, except for Moscow and St. Petersburg, decisions on which were adopted by the government earlier)," the statement says.

The number of flights with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates will also be increased, one flight per week on a reciprocal basis from international airports in Russia, except for Moscow and St. Petersburg, decisions on which were made earlier.