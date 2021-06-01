UrduPoint.com
Russia Resumes Flights With 8 Countries From June 10 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) From June 10, Russia resumes flights with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco, Croatia, as well as charter flights with Albania, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"From June 10, 2021, the response center decided to resume, on a reciprocal basis, regular international flights with the following states: Austria (MoscowVienna twice a week); Hungary (MoscowBudapest twice a week); Lebanon (MoscowBeirut one once a week)," the statement says.

Air traffic with Luxembourg is also resumed (MoscowLuxembourg once a week); Mauritius (MoscowPort Louis twice a week); Morocco (MoscowRabat twice a week); Croatia (MoscowZagreb twice a week).

Also, from June 10, charter flights with Albania on the MoscowTirana route will be resumed once a week.

In addition, a decision was made to increase the number of flights with Belarus on the Moscow-Minsk route from June 10 to 10 times a week on a reciprocal basis.

