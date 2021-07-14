UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Flights With France, Czech Republic From July 24 - COVID Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia Resumes Flights With France, Czech Republic From July 24 - COVID Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia resumes flights with France and the Czech Republic from July 24, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, it was decided to resumefrom July 24, on a reciprocal basis regular flights with France on the routes Moscow - Paris and Moscow - Nice with a frequency of 4 flights per week on each route, on the routes St.

Petersburg - Paris and St. Petersburg - Nice with a frequency of 2 flights per week on each route.

It was also decided to resume communication with the Czech Republic on the Moscow - Prague route with a frequency of 4 flights a week.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Prague Nice Paris St. Petersburg Czech Republic July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement ..

19 minutes ago

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

77,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

1 hour ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.