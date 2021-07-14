Russia Resumes Flights With France, Czech Republic From July 24 - COVID Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia resumes flights with France and the Czech Republic from July 24, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, it was decided to resumefrom July 24, on a reciprocal basis regular flights with France on the routes Moscow - Paris and Moscow - Nice with a frequency of 4 flights per week on each route, on the routes St.

Petersburg - Paris and St. Petersburg - Nice with a frequency of 2 flights per week on each route.

It was also decided to resume communication with the Czech Republic on the Moscow - Prague route with a frequency of 4 flights a week.