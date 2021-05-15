UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Flights With Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia From May 25

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia Resumes Flights With Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia From May 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Russia resumes flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia from May 25, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

"Russia resumes flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia," the statement says.

The decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in separate countries. Air traffic resumes on a reciprocal basis from May 25, 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Iceland Portugal Saudi Arabia Malta Mexico May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

3 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

8 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.