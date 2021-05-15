Russia Resumes Flights With Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia From May 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Russia resumes flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia from May 25, the Federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

"Russia resumes flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia," the statement says.

The decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in separate countries. Air traffic resumes on a reciprocal basis from May 25, 2021.