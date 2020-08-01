Russia Resumes Flights With Switzerland Starting August 15 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia will resume air services with Switzerland starting August 15, the nation's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"The crisis response center for the prevention of the import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation .

.. has decided to mutually resume international air traffic with the Swiss Confederation along the route Moscow - Geneva - Moscow from August 15, 2020," the press release said.

The flights will be performed once a week, the response center added.