Russia Resumes Investigation Into Kidnapping of Russian Pilot by Liberia, US - Spouse

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian investigators have reopened the case of the kidnapping of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko by the Liberian and US law enforcement agencies, his wife Viktoria told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The kidnapping case was launched by Russia in 2015 but discontinued in late 2017.

It features 11 officials of the US Drug Enforcement Administration and four staffers of the Liberian security services.

"The case has been resumed. I was called in by the investigative authorities," Yaroshenko said, adding that she is considered to be a victim in the case.

The Liberian authorities arrested Yaroshenko in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the United States.