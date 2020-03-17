UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Resumes Investigation Into Kidnapping Of Russian Pilot By Liberia, US - Spouse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:39 PM

Russia Resumes Investigation Into Kidnapping of Russian Pilot by Liberia, US - Spouse

Russian investigators have reopened the case of the kidnapping of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko by the Liberian and US law enforcement agencies, his wife Viktoria told Sputnik on Tuesday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian investigators have reopened the case of the kidnapping of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko by the Liberian and US law enforcement agencies, his wife Viktoria told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The kidnapping case was launched by Russia in 2015 but discontinued in late 2017.

It features 11 officials of the US Drug Enforcement Administration and four staffers of the Liberian security services.

"The case has been resumed. I was called in by the investigative authorities," Yaroshenko said, adding that she is considered to be a victim in the case.

The Liberian authorities arrested Yaroshenko in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the United States.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Russia Drugs Wife United States March May 2017 2015

Recent Stories

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey's short term foreign debt stock reaches $ 1 ..

13 seconds ago

Taj Mahal closed for visitors amid fears of Corona ..

40 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Hearing to Take Place on March 23 in Ne ..

17 minutes ago

DRC health minister announces fourth case of coron ..

17 minutes ago

Dr. Sania Nishtar to educate citizens on Corona Vi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.