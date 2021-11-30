UrduPoint.com

Russia Resumes Navigation Through Kerch Strait After Storm - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:38 PM

SIMFEROLOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia has resumed maritime traffic through the Kerch Strait that was suspended due to strong winds, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The navigation was stopped on Monday morning due to a strong wind with a speed of up to 25 meters per second (82 feet per second).

As a result, some 200 vessels were waiting to pass through the strait, which connects the Black and Azov seas.

"The navigation in the Kerch Strait was resumed this morning. The wind has changed. Now it is about 11 meters per second. That is why it was decided to resume the navigation in the strait," Rosmorrechflot spokesman Alexei Kravchenko said.

Due to strong winds, Russia's Crimea issued a storm warning for Monday and Tuesday.

