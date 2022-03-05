UrduPoint.com

Russia Resumes 'offensive' After Mariupol Ceasefire: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Russia's defence ministry said Saturday it had resumed "offensive actions" in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities to evacuate

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's defence ministry said Saturday it had resumed "offensive actions" in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities to evacuate.

"Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the ceasefire, offensive actions have been resumed at 18:00 Moscow time (1500 GMT)," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video briefing.

More Stories From World

