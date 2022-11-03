UrduPoint.com

Russia Resumes Work At Grain Deal Joint Coordination Center, Joins Inspections - UN

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russia resumed its work at the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Thursday and joined inspections under the grain deal, with eight vessels now transiting the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, the UN Secretariat at the JCC said in a statement.

"Today, the Russian Federation delegation resumed its work at the JCC and joined vessel inspections," the statement said.

Seven vessels carrying a total of 290,102 metric tons of grain and food products are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Thursday.

"In addition, there is an inbound vessel transiting with destination Yuzhny/Pivdennyi," the secretariat said.

