Russia Resumes Work Of Embassy In Libya - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia has decided to resume the work of its embassy in Libya, it will represent Russia's interests on the entire Libyan territory, although it will be temporarily based in Tunisia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"I would like to tell you that we have made a decision to resume the work of the Russian embassy in Libya, which will be headed by charge d'affaires ad interim, Jamshed Boltayev, at this stage," Lavrov said at talks with Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament.

The embassy will be temporarily located in Tunisia, the foreign minister noted, stressing that it will still "represent Russia on the entire Libyan territory."

