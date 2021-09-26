Russia Resumes Work on UNSC P5 Summit - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia has resumed preparations for a summit of the five permanent members the UN Security Council following a pandemic hiatus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In January 2020, Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent members gather for a summit. It was to be held in 2020, the year that marked the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. All the five permanent members backed the idea, but the high-level meeting was delayed due to the pandemic.

"President Putin proposed, as you know, holding a summit of the permanent members of the Security Council.

Because of the pandemic, this work has been somewhat delayed. But now we are resuming it. We want to come to an agreement with our partners from China, from the three Western permanent members of the Security Council on specific issues that will have to be put on the agenda and on the format, maybe we will use an online format to start with," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The minister noted that negotiations are the only way "to resolve all the problems and it is fundamentally important that the five permanent members of the council set an example here for the rest."