Russia Resuming Air Services With Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia is on Wednesday resuming air traffic, interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the fifth country: flights to and from Egypt's Cairo are beginning.

So far, only one Russian carrier - Aeroflot - has announced the resumption of flights to Egypt. Flights to Cairo will be carried out from September 9 according to the following schedule: SU400 Flight from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to Cairo on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, return flight SU401 Cairo - Sheremetyevo on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In addition, Egyptian airline EgyptAir will resume flights between Cairo and Moscow from September 17.

On March 27, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries.

The exceptions were flights to take citizens home, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews in Russia and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

On August 1, Russia resumed flights to Turkey's Ankara and Istanbul, as well as to the UK. In addition, flights to Tanzania were allowed, but so far there are no such flights. Flights to Turkish resorts - Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman - were resumed on August 10. Flights to Switzerland resumed on August 15.

