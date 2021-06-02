UrduPoint.com
Russia Resuming Air Travel With UK

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is resuming flights with the UK from June 2.

Regular Moscow-London flights are allowed three times a week from Wednesday.

The UK was one of the first three countries with which Russia resumed flights after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights to it - as well as to Turkey and Tanzania - have been allowed since August 2020.

From December 22, 2020, Russia suspended flights to the UK due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in that country. From April 15, due to an unfavorable COVID-19 situation, Moscow also suspended flights with Turkey and Tanzania.

