Russia Resuming Flights To Maldives After Coronavirus-Related Pause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russia Resuming Flights to Maldives After Coronavirus-Related Pause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia is on Thursday resuming flights to the Maldives interrupted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Russian carrier Aeroflot starts flights to Male.

As Aeroflot reported earlier, flights to the Maldives will be carried out from September 10 from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport according to the following schedule: flight SU0322 Moscow-Male on Thursdays and Sundays, return flight SU0323 Male-Moscow on Fridays and Sundays.

On March 27, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries.

The exceptions were flights to take citizens home, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews in Russia and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

On August 1, Russia resumed flights to Turkey's Ankara and Istanbul, as well as to the UK. In addition, flights to Tanzania were allowed, but so far there are no such flights. Flights to Turkish resorts - Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman - were resumed on August 10. Flights to Switzerland resumed on August 15.

