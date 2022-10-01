Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues its work despite losing the seat in the organization's Council, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues its work despite losing the seat in the organization's Council, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, ICAO confirmed reports that Russia failed to receive enough votes to secure its membership in ICAO's governing body, comprising 36 member states.

"Russia remains a member of ICAO and continues its work within the organization. At the elections to the ICAO Council, Russia received the support of 80 member states of the organization (the required minimum being 86). This prevented Russia from being elected to the Council in the first group of ICAO states," Rosaviatsiya said.

Standard voting procedures require ICAO states to revote if the eleventh council member is not elected, the agency noted, adding that the Russian delegation was denied this right.

"We believe that the unfriendly decision of the coalition of countries is political and temporary in nature. Our country's contribution to the development of international aviation is recognized throughout the world. A number of our initiatives have been adopted within ICAO as standards and are used by nations to develop safe international air traffic," the statement said.

Rosaviatsiya also noted that Russia will continue to adhere to the recommended ICAO practices and standards, and ensure top standards of flight safety as always.

This decision will not impact international flights of Russian air carriers to countries considered by Moscow as friendly, as such air transportation is regulated by bilateral agreements, the statement said.