UrduPoint.com

Russia Retains Full Membership In ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues its work despite losing the seat in the organization's Council, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russia remains a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues its work despite losing the seat in the organization's Council, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, ICAO confirmed reports that Russia failed to receive enough votes to secure its membership in ICAO's governing body, comprising 36 member states.

"Russia remains a member of ICAO and continues its work within the organization. At the elections to the ICAO Council, Russia received the support of 80 member states of the organization (the required minimum being 86). This prevented Russia from being elected to the Council in the first group of ICAO states," Rosaviatsiya said.

Standard voting procedures require ICAO states to revote if the eleventh council member is not elected, the agency noted, adding that the Russian delegation was denied this right.

"We believe that the unfriendly decision of the coalition of countries is political and temporary in nature. Our country's contribution to the development of international aviation is recognized throughout the world. A number of our initiatives have been adopted within ICAO as standards and are used by nations to develop safe international air traffic," the statement said.

Rosaviatsiya also noted that Russia will continue to adhere to the recommended ICAO practices and standards, and ensure top standards of flight safety as always.

This decision will not impact international flights of Russian air carriers to countries considered by Moscow as friendly, as such air transportation is regulated by bilateral agreements, the statement said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Traffic From Top

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by s ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever ..

Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever Diplomatic Ties - Foreign Mini ..

7 minutes ago
 Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to ..

Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to sweat by Motherwell

7 minutes ago
 Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukr ..

Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Chechen leader

7 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped ..

Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped leaking gas

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.