Russia Retaliates 2 Attacks by Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces repulsed two more attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, decisive and competent actions of Russian troops, air strikes and artillery fire repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the areas .

.. in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's forces continued to attempt an offensive in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian military repelled four enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region and in the Donetsk People's Republic.