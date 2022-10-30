Russia Retrieves, Examines Parts of Drones Used in Sevastopol Attack - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry raised from the sea bottom and inspected fragments of drones that were used to strike ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday, which revealed that they were launched near the port city of Odesa, the ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry noted that its specialists, in coordination with experts from other state agencies, examined the Canadian-made navigation modules installed on the maritime drones.

"According to the results of recovery of the information read from the memory of the navigation unit, it was established that the launch of the maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odesa," the ministry said.

The drones were moving along the safe zone of the so-called grain corridor before swerving towards Russia's navy base in Sevastopol, according to the ministry.

"Coordinates of the trajectory of one of the maritime drones suggest that it was launched from the waters of the 'grain corridor' safe zone in the Black Sea. According to experts, this may indicate a preliminary launch of this drone from one of the civilian vessels chartered by Kiev or its Western supporters to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the ministry said.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.