Russia Returned 60 Soldiers From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) As a result of negotiations, a total of 60 Russian military returned from Ukraine, and were taken to Moscow by Russian Aerospace Forces planes for treatment and rehabilitation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On December 6, 2022, as a result of the negotiation process, a total of 60 Russian military, who were in grave danger of being captured, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces; the released servicemen will be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," the statement said.