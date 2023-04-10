Close
Russia Returns 106 POWs From Ukraine After Talks With Kiev - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russia has returned 106 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian captivity after conducting negotiations with Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On April 10, as a result of the negotiation process, 106 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, whose lives were in danger in captivity," the ministry said in a statement, adding that returned servicemen were taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

