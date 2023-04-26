Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controlled by Kiev - Defense Ministry

A total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A total of 40 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On April 26, as a result of the negotiation process, 40 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.

The returned military will be transported to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.