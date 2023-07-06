Open Menu

Russia Returns 45 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity After Negotiations - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russia Returns 45 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity After Negotiations - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russia has returned 45 soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity after negotiations with Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 6 this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 45 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the soldiers will be taken to health centers for treatment and rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev July From

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

7 minutes ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

51 minutes ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

51 minutes ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

52 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

52 minutes ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

52 minutes ago
 DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

1 hour ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World