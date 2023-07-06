Russia Returns 45 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity After Negotiations - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russia has returned 45 soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity after negotiations with Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 6 this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 45 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the soldiers will be taken to health centers for treatment and rehabilitation.