Russia Returns 90 Military From Kiev-Controlled Territory - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A total of 90 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a negotiation process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On March 7, as a result of a negotiation process, 90 servicemen of the Russian armed forces, who were in mortal danger, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement read.

The ministry specified that all soldiers will be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The soldiers are provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

