Russia Returns 94 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Russia has negotiated the release of 94 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On June 11 this year, as a result of negotiations, 94 Russian soldiers, who had been held captive in mortal danger, were returned from Kiev-controlled territory," the ministry said.

The rescued soldiers would be taken to the defense ministry's medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation, the statement read. All of them are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.