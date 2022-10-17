UrduPoint.com

Russia Returns Over 100 Citizens After Prisoners' Exchange With Ukraine - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Russia has returned 110 citizens, including 72 sailors, from Ukraine after a prisoners' exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russia has returned 110 citizens, including 72 sailors, from Ukraine after a prisoners' exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 17 this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 110 Russian citizens were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, including 72 Russian sailors from civilian ships held by the Kiev regime since February 2022," the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry added that Ukraine received 108 female soldiers during the exchange.

"Two Ukrainian women before the exchange voluntarily refused to return to Ukraine, wishing to remain in the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

