Russia Returns Practice of Collective Statements at UN Narcotic Drugs Commission -Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia brought back the practice of collective statements at the session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) held from March 13-17, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"As for remarkable events, I would point out that we managed to bring back the practice of collective and coordinated statements of our supporters during the session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs from March 13-17 after a break of several years caused by the pandemic," Ulyanov said.

The Russian side managed to swiftly assemble 28 co-authors of the statement containing a number of provisions that correspond with Moscow's position on tackling drug addiction and narcotic drugs, he noted.

The diplomat also said that he considered it positive to return collective statements of countries, which are not bound by strict discipline of NATO or the European Union.

Regarding combating drugs, Russia has much in common with such reputable countries as China, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan, Cuba, Singapore and many others, Ulyanov said, adding that Russia's returning the past practice of collective statements is healthy for the functioning of the international organs, and Moscow will continue and further develop the practice.

The UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs was established by the UN Economic and Social Council in 1946 in order to assist the UN organ in terms of drug control and tackling drug abuse. The 66th session of the CND took place from March 13-17 in Vienna, Austria.