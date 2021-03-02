Russia Reviews Experience of China, Turkey in Blocking Foreign Social Networks -Matviyenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is carefully reviewing the experience of China, Turkey and Australia in the issue of blocking foreign social networks or certain content in them, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russia is carefully reviewing the experience of China, Turkey and Australia in the issue of blocking foreign social networks or certain content in them, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We, of course, are carefully watching, studying the experience of other countries - both China and Turkey, we are watching what is happening in Australia. ... And, of course, we cannot be not worried about what internet giants allow themselves," Matviyenko said.

At the same time, the upper house speaker said that a ban on foreign social networks in Russia is unrealistic.

"I am convinced that this is not our path. ... In my opinion, this is unrealistic," Matviyenko added.