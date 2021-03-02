UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reviews Experience Of China, Turkey In Blocking Foreign Social Networks -Matviyenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:01 PM

Russia Reviews Experience of China, Turkey in Blocking Foreign Social Networks -Matviyenko

Russia is carefully reviewing the experience of China, Turkey and Australia in the issue of blocking foreign social networks or certain content in them, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russia is carefully reviewing the experience of China, Turkey and Australia in the issue of blocking foreign social networks or certain content in them, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We, of course, are carefully watching, studying the experience of other countries - both China and Turkey, we are watching what is happening in Australia. ... And, of course, we cannot be not worried about what internet giants allow themselves," Matviyenko said.

At the same time, the upper house speaker said that a ban on foreign social networks in Russia is unrealistic.

"I am convinced that this is not our path. ... In my opinion, this is unrealistic," Matviyenko added.

Related Topics

Internet Australia Russia Turkey China Same Chamber

Recent Stories

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

13 minutes ago

One killed, two injure in road accident

3 minutes ago

Germany reports 3,943 new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

WHO Experts Advise Against Use of Hydroxychloroqui ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 114.37 million

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.