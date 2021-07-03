UrduPoint.com
Russia Risks Losing Cultural Sovereignty Because Of 'Westernization' - Security Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Risks Losing Cultural Sovereignty Because of 'Westernization' - Security Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) "Westernization" of culture and subversion lead to increased risk of Russia losing its cultural sovereignty, according to the country's national security strategy, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"Subversive use of information and psychology and 'westernization' of culture increase the risk of Russia losing its cultural sovereignty," the strategy says.

Attempts to falsify history of Russia and the world, distort the truth, and destroy certain pars of the collective memory have multiplied, the document says.

