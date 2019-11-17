UrduPoint.com
Russia, Riyadh Discussing Terms For S-400 Deal To Go Into Effect - Russian Gov't Agency

Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

Russia, Riyadh Discussing Terms for S-400 Deal to Go Into Effect - Russian Gov't Agency

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia and Riyadh are currently discussing terms for a 2017 deal the two sides signed on the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Saudi Arabia, to go into effect, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik.

"[Russia] and Saudi Arabia signed a deal in 2017 for the delivery of S-400 'Triumph' [air defense systems]. Currently, we are discussing with out partners mutually agreed upon conditions for the deal to go into effect," Maria Vorobyeva said.

