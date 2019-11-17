(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia and Riyadh are currently discussing terms for a 2017 deal the two sides signed on the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Saudi Arabia, to go into effect, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik.

"[Russia] and Saudi Arabia signed a deal in 2017 for the delivery of S-400 'Triumph' [air defense systems]. Currently, we are discussing with out partners mutually agreed upon conditions for the deal to go into effect," Maria Vorobyeva said.