Russia, Rwanda send 'several hundred' troops to C.Africa

Bangui (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Central African Republic said Monday that Russia and Rwanda had sent hundreds of troops after an alleged coup bid ahead of this week's presidential and parliamentary polls.

"Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" in the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said.

"The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting."