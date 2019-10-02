UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia S-500 Air Missile System Tested In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

The Russian S-500 air defense system was tested in Syria, Russian daily Izvestia reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Russian S-500 air defense system was tested in Syria, Russian daily Izvestia reported on Wednesday.

Certain problems were identified during the testing, but they were quickly eliminated, Izvestia reported, citing the sources from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The tests have already been conducted and considered "successful", it added.

The defense ministry previously said that the S-500 system would be put into troops in 2020.

S-500 is a universal long-range system and high interception with increased potential of missile defense, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

3 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir internationally recognized dispute ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes for UN Unbiased Support to Syrian Con ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Clarity on Normandy Summit After ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

46 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till Oct 9

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.