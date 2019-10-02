Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Russian S-500 air defense system was tested in Syria, Russian daily Izvestia reported on Wednesday.

Certain problems were identified during the testing, but they were quickly eliminated, Izvestia reported, citing the sources from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The tests have already been conducted and considered "successful", it added.

The defense ministry previously said that the S-500 system would be put into troops in 2020.

S-500 is a universal long-range system and high interception with increased potential of missile defense, the ministry said.