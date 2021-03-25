Russia, S. Korea Plan to Reverse Decline in Trade Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic - Lavrov

Russia and South Korea are planning to reverse the decline in trade and economic cooperation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia and South Korea are planning to reverse the decline in trade and economic cooperation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the diplomat held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in Seoul.

"Last year, there was a decline in trade and economic cooperation due to the coronavirus infection. However, today's discussion showed that the plans at hand will allow to quickly reverse this trend and return to increasing exchanges of goods," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting.

The Russian official went on to enumerate various areas in which progress had been made, including rail transportation, energy supplies, nuclear power, shipbuilding, health care and medicine.

"We particularly noted the agreement signed last November between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Korean company GL Rapha to launch production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the Republic [of Korea], including the future supply of this vaccine to third countries," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister noted that the plans in question were related to the Nine Bridges initiative, proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2017 to promote bilateral cooperation in nine areas.