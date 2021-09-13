UrduPoint.com

Russia, San Marino To Sign Agreement On Visa Waivers Soon - Lavrov

Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russia and San Marino have an agreement in principle to waive visa requirements for mutual travel soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We have agreed in principle to speed up the drafting of an intergovernmental agreement to waive visa requirements for travel. It is nearly ready. I think we will soon arrange to sign it," Lavrov said following the meeting with his San Marinese counterpart, Luca Beccari, in Moscow.

Lavrov noted that the parties expect to revive tourist affairs as soon as the epidemiological situation normalizes.

They have also agreed to develop stronger relations in the trade, economy and investment fields.

The Russian foreign minister paid a visit to San Marino in 2019.

San Marino authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in winter and became the first European country to declare its COVID-19 epidemic over and lift restrictions. Over 70% of San Marino's adult population has been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

