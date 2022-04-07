(@FahadShabbir)

Western sanctions targeting not just the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin but also his family have thrown a rare and unwanted spotlight on his private life, which the Kremlin has guarded with the fiercest secrecy

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Western sanctions targeting not just the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin but also his family have thrown a rare and unwanted spotlight on his private life, which the Kremlin has guarded with the fiercest secrecy.

In an escalated response to Russian's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the United States on Wednesday announced their first sanctions against the two adult daughters of Putin from his marriage with his former wife, Lyudmila.

Putin has commented on his private life only on a handful of occasions in more than two decades in power.