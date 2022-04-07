UrduPoint.com

Russia Sanctions Throw Spotlight On Putin's Guarded Private Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarded private life

Western sanctions targeting not just the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin but also his family have thrown a rare and unwanted spotlight on his private life, which the Kremlin has guarded with the fiercest secrecy

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Western sanctions targeting not just the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin but also his family have thrown a rare and unwanted spotlight on his private life, which the Kremlin has guarded with the fiercest secrecy.

In an escalated response to Russian's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the United States on Wednesday announced their first sanctions against the two adult daughters of Putin from his marriage with his former wife, Lyudmila.

Putin has commented on his private life only on a handful of occasions in more than two decades in power.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Marriage Wife Vladimir Putin Circle United States Family From

Recent Stories

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

2 seconds ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

1 minute ago
 US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Y ..

US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Year Low in Weekly Filing - Lab ..

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process ag ..

DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process against lumpy skin disease

1 minute ago
 UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

1 minute ago
 Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: auth ..

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: authorities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.