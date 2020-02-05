UrduPoint.com
Russia Satisfied By WTO Ruling In Train Car Spat With Ukraine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia's Economic Development Ministry on Tuesday agreed with the World Trade Organization's ruling in a case brought by Ukraine over alleged curbs on train car imports by Russia.

"The Economic Development Ministry is satisfied by the decision of the WTO Appellate Body in the dispute initiated by Ukraine," it said in a statement.

The WTO panel has ruled that Ukraine failed to demonstrate that Russia systematically prevented imports of Ukrainian railroad products.

Ukraine took the case to the WTO in 2015, claiming that the Russian government made a political decision to cut its railroad imports starting two years earlier. The WTO panel backed Russia in July 2018, prompting Ukraine to appeal the ruling a month later.

