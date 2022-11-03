Russia Satisfied Ukraine Signed on Paper Not to Repeat Attacks in Black Sea - Lavrov

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russia is satisfied that Ukraine provided written guarantees not to repeat attempts to use humanitarian routes in the Black Sea for military purposes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Regarding the grain deal, we were satisfied that at the initiative of Turkey, the Ukrainian leadership signed on paper guarantees not to repeat attempts to use humanitarian routes in the Black Sea for military purposes," Lavrov at joint press conference after a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.