Russia Satisfied With Ceasefire Agreement Between Kiev, DPR, LPR - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia is satisfied with the ceasefire agreement between Kiev and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian envoy to the contact group for Donbas settlement, Boris Gryzlov, said on Wednesday.

"Finally, after almost five months of resistance, the Ukrainian side found courage to agree on the ceasefire measures that were repeatedly proposed by Donetsk and Luhansk.

In this regard, nothing can be experienced but satisfaction. The ceasefire regime measures should enter into force on July 27," Gryzlov said.

"Only thanks to direct intervention in the work of the trilateral contact group and the firm position of [deputy head of the Russian presidential administration] Dmitry Kozak, it was possible to overcome Ukraine's attempts to again evade taking specific effective measures that could ensure real observance of the ceasefire regime," he said.

