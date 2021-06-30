UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Satisfied With Cooperation With Turkey On Montreux Convention - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:18 PM

Russia Satisfied With Cooperation With Turkey on Montreux Convention - Lavrov

Russia is satisfied with the Moscow-Ankara cooperation on the Montreux Convention, Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia is satisfied with the Moscow-Ankara cooperation on the Montreux Convention, Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov on Wednesday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. in Antalya.

"We are satisfied with the interaction with our Turkish friends, colleagues on the implementation of the Montreux Convention. Today, during the talks, we fixed that in no way the plans for the construction of the Istanbul Canal will affect the parameters of the presence of foreign navies in the Black Sea," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Antalya Istanbul

Recent Stories

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan prot ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Determined to Get US Into Negotiations on ..

2 minutes ago

Ashrafi vows launching vigorous campaign to respec ..

4 minutes ago

French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Del ..

4 minutes ago

Five-horned sheep attracts people in cattle market ..

4 minutes ago

Finance minister announces three honorariums for o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.