Russia Satisfied With Cooperation With Turkey on Montreux Convention - Lavrov

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia is satisfied with the Moscow-Ankara cooperation on the Montreux Convention, Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov on Wednesday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. in Antalya.

"We are satisfied with the interaction with our Turkish friends, colleagues on the implementation of the Montreux Convention. Today, during the talks, we fixed that in no way the plans for the construction of the Istanbul Canal will affect the parameters of the presence of foreign navies in the Black Sea," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.