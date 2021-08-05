UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko said on Thursday that Cairo's progress in boosting the security provisions of resorts gives hope that Russian tourists can count on a safe and enjoyable trip once flights resume next week

Russia will resume flights to the Egyptian resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh this coming Monday.

"We have seen that Egypt's airports and resorts have drastically strengthened the security measures in recent years. Therefore, we expect safe and comfortable vacations for Russian tourists, who remember the traditional Egyptian hospitality very well and have dearly missed the Red Sea," Borisenko wrote in an article published on the embassy's website.

The resumption of flights will bring new opportunities for tourist cooperation between Moscow and Cairo, the ambassador said. The countries will hold over 100 events in the bilateral Year of Humanitarian Cooperation, so that the two peoples can get to know each other better, he added.

Flights between Russia and Egypt were suspended in 2015 after the crash of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula, which killed 224. Terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack.

Although Russia resumed flights to Cairo in 2018, chartered flights to Egyptian resorts have remained suspended over safety concerns. The agreement to resume flights from Russia to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh was reached by the countries' presidents in April.

